In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Hero XPulse 200T choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at Rs 94,000 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, XPulse 200T engine makes power & torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl.