In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger cruise 220
|Xpulse 200t [2019-2024]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.0 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|199.6 cc
|Power
|19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS