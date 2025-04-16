In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs Super Splendor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger cruise 220
|Super splendor
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|₹ 80,848
|Mileage
|40.0 kmpl
|60 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|10.87 PS PS