In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Hero Super Splendor XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power & torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs Super Splendor XTEC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger cruise 220
|Super splendor xtec
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|₹ 84,448
|Mileage
|40.0 kmpl
|69 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|10.84 PS PS