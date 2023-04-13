In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 91,952 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Hero offers the Splendor Plus XTEC in 5 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 73 to 73 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs Splendor Plus XTEC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger cruise 220
|Splendor plus xtec
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|₹ 91,952
|Mileage
|40.0 kmpl
|73 to 73 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|97.2 cc
|Power
|19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|8.02 PS PS