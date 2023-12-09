Saved Articles

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Splendor Plus XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
STD
₹79,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc97.2 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateMultiplate Wet Type
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valveAir Cooled, 4-stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed4 speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,74192,549
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,63579,911
RTO
10,5416,392
Insurance
9,4256,246
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2181,989

