In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Price starts at Rs. 81,538 (last recorded price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Passion XTEC [2022-20240 engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Passion XTEC [2022-20240 mileage is around 56 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger cruise 220
|Passion xtec [2022-20240
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|₹ 81,538
|Mileage
|40.0 kmpl
|56 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|113.2 cc
|Power
|19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|9.15 PS PS