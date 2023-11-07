In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Flycon T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Flycon T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Flycon T3 Price starts at 89,999 (ex-showroom price).
Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm.
Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours.
The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl.
T3 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
...Read More
Read Less