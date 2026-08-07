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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs Fidato Evtech Easy Go

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Fidato Evtech Easy Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Fidato Evtech Easy Go Price starts at Rs. 86,315 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. Easy Go has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs Easy Go Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger cruise 220 Easy go
BrandBajajFidato Evtech
Price₹ 1.37 Lakhs₹ 86,315
Range-60-80 km/charge
Mileage40.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity220 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hours

Filters
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Easy Go
Fidato Evtech Easy Go
STD
₹86,315*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Length
2210 mm1850 mm
Ground Clearance
169 mm-
Wheelbase
1490 mm-
Kerb Weight
163 kg-
Height
1321 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm-
Width
806 mm700 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
520 km60-80 km
Max Speed
120 kmph25 kmph
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
62.4 mm-
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
220 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
67 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0Bs6
Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle Type-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bush-
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorber-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V/ 8Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,61592,790
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,69186,315
RTO
10,9350
Insurance
10,9894,275
Accessories Charges
02,200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4091,994

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