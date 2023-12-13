Saved Articles

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Earth Energy EV Evolve Z choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis ...Read More

Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Evolve Z
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm7.2 PS
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm56 Nm
Transmission
Manual-
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,7411,44,105
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,6351,30,000
RTO
10,54110,400
Insurance
9,4253,705
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2183,097

