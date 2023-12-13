In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Earth Energy EV Evolve Z choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis
In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Earth Energy EV Evolve Z choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm.
On the other hand, Evolve Z engine makes power & torque 7.2 PS & 56 Nm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours.
Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour.
The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl.
Evolve Z has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
...Read More
Read Less