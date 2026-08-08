In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at Rs. 92,182 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power & torque 12 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.75 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs Pulsar NS 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger cruise 220
|Pulsar ns 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|₹ 92,182
|Mileage
|40.0 kmpl
|64.75 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|124.45 cc
|Power
|19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|12 PS PS