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HomeCompare BikesAvenger Cruise 220 vs Pulsar 150

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs Bajaj Pulsar 150

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Bajaj Pulsar 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Pulsar 150 engine makes power & torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs Pulsar 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger cruise 220 Pulsar 150
BrandBajajBajaj
Price₹ 1.37 Lakhs₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Mileage40.0 kmpl47.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc149.5 cc
Power19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS14 PS PS

Filters
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Single Disc BS6
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L15 L
Length
2210 mm2055 mm
Ground Clearance
169 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1320 mm
Kerb Weight
163 kg148 kg
Height
1321 mm1060 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm785 mm
Width
806 mm765 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm260 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-100/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
520 km705 km
Max Speed
120 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm14 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
62.4 mm-
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc149.5 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i FI Engine
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
67 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle Type-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushTwin Shock absorber, Gas filled with Canister
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorberTelescopic, 31mm Conventional fork
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes.
Battery Capacity
12V/ 8Ah12V - 4Ah VRLA
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,6151,21,098
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,6911,05,144
RTO
10,9358,942
Insurance
10,9897,012
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4092,602

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