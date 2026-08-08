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HomeCompare BikesAvenger Cruise 220 vs Pulsar N160

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs Bajaj Pulsar N160

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Bajaj Pulsar N160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar N160 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Pulsar N160 engine makes power & torque 16 PS PS & 14.65 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N160 in 3 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Pulsar N160 mileage is around 59.11 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs Pulsar N160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger cruise 220 Pulsar n160
BrandBajajBajaj
Price₹ 1.37 Lakhs₹ 1.16 Lakhs
Mileage40.0 kmpl59.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc164.82 cc
Power19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS16 PS PS

Filters
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Pulsar N160
Bajaj Pulsar N160
Single Channel Single Seat
₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Front Left View
Rear Right View
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Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L14 L
Length
2210 mm1989 mm
Ground Clearance
169 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1358 mm
Kerb Weight
163 kg147 kg
Height
1321 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm795 mm
Width
806 mm743 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
520 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm16 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
62.4 mm62.38 mm
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm14.65 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc164.82 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve4 Stroke, Single Cylinder, SOHC, 2 Valve, Air Cooled, FI
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
67 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle Type-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushTelescopic Forks (37 mm)
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorberNitrox Monoshock
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesLCD
Battery Capacity
12V/ 8Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,6151,38,450
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,6911,16,142
RTO
10,93510,021
Insurance
10,98912,287
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4092,975

Pulsar N160 Comparison with other bikes

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