In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Bajaj Pulsar N160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar N160 Price starts at Rs 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Pulsar N160 engine makes power & torque 15.68 bhp @ 8,750 rpm & 14.65 Nm @ 6750 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Pulsar N160 mileage is around 59.11 kmpl.