In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 13.5 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] in 2 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] mileage is around 48.5 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger cruise 220
|Pulsar n150 [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.0 kmpl
|48.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|149.68 cc
|Power
|19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|14.5 PS PS