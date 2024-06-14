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HomeCompare BikesAvenger Cruise 220 vs Pulsar 125

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs Bajaj Pulsar 125

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Bajaj Pulsar 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,677 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Pulsar 125 engine makes power & torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 in 4 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs Pulsar 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger cruise 220 Pulsar 125
BrandBajajBajaj
Price₹ 1.37 Lakhs₹ 85,677
Mileage40.0 kmpl51.46 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc124.4 cc
Power19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS11.8 PS PS

Filters
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Neon Single Seat
₹85,178*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Suspension View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L11.5 L
Length
2210 mm2055 mm
Ground Clearance
169 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1320 mm
Kerb Weight
163 kg140 kg
Height
1321 mm1060 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm-
Width
806 mm755 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
520 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph99 kmph
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm12 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
62.4 mm50.5 mm
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm11 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc124.4 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionCarburetor
Bore
67 mm56 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle Type-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bush-
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorber-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V/ 8Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,61598,159
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,69185,178
RTO
10,9356,814
Insurance
10,9896,167
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4092,109

Pulsar 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Pulsar 150
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Raider
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
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