In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Bajaj Chetak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Bajaj Chetak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Chetak Price starts at 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Chetak engine makes power & torque 4080 W PS & 16 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Bajaj offers the Chetak in 6 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. Chetak has a range of up to 113 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less