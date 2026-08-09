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HomeCompare BikesAvenger 220 Street vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger 220 Street or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger 220 Street engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS PS & 17.55 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The Avenger 220 Street mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Avenger 220 Street vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger 220 street Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandBajajYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc334 cc
Power19.03 PS PS29.77 PS PS

Filters
Avenger 220 Street
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12.5 L
Ground Clearance
169 mm200 mm
Length
2210 mm-
Wheelbase
1490 mm1403 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg182 kg
Height
1070 mm-
Width
806 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm240 mm
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Max Speed
120 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valveSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6.2bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorberMono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushTelescopic Fork & Coil spring
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,51,4642,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,1721,95,345
RTO
10,41315,627
Insurance
10,87911,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2554,792

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