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HomeCompare BikesAvenger 220 Street vs Elegante 150

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger 220 Street or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenger 220 Street engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS PS & 17.55 Nm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The Avenger 220 Street mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Avenger 220 Street vs Elegante 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger 220 street Elegante 150
BrandBajajVespa
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc149 cc
Power19.03 PS PS10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS

Filters
Avenger 220 Street
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L7.4 L
Ground Clearance
169 mm155 mm
Length
2210 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg115 kg
Height
1070 mm1140 mm
Width
806 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm140 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Max Speed
120 kmph
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
220 cc149.5 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valveSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6.2bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorberDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,51,4641,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,1721,37,972
RTO
10,41311,037
Insurance
10,8797,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2553,361

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