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HomeCompare BikesAvenger 220 Street vs Classic 350[2021-2024]

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street vs Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger 220 Street or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenger 220 Street engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS PS & 17.55 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The Avenger 220 Street mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
Avenger 220 Street vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger 220 street Classic 350[2021-2024]
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl41.55 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc349.34 cc
Power19.03 PS PS20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm

Filters
Avenger 220 Street
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Front Left View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L13 L
Ground Clearance
169 mm170 mm
Length
2210 mm2145 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1390 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg195 kg
Height
1070 mm1090 mm
Width
806 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm153 mm
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Max Speed
120 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc349.34 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single Cylinder
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6.2bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorberTwin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,51,4642,19,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,1721,93,080
RTO
10,41315,946
Insurance
10,87910,829
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2554,725
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

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