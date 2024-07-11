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Bajaj Avenger 220 Street vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger 220 Street or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger 220 Street engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS PS & 17.55 Nm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The Avenger 220 Street mileage is around 40 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
Avenger 220 Street vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger 220 street Rv400
BrandBajajRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range-150 km/charge
Mileage40 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity220 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Avenger 220 Street
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Headlight View
Taillight View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Ground Clearance
169 mm215 mm
Length
2210 mm2156 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1350 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg108 kg
Height
1070 mm1112 mm
Width
806 mm813 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
ABS
Single Channel-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm240 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Max Speed
120 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm170 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
220 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
BS6.2bs6
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorberMonoshock(Adjustable)
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushUpside Down Forks
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah3.24 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,51,4641,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,1721,39,950
RTO
10,4130
Insurance
10,8795,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2553,132

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RV400 vs 450X

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