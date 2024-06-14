In 2024 Bajaj Avenger 220 Street or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Price starts at Rs. 1.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger 220 Street engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS PS & 17.55 Nm. The Avenger 220 Street mileage is around 40 kmpl. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
Avenger 220 Street vs Okhi90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger 220 street
|Okhi90
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 1.43 Lakhs
|₹ 1.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|160 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.