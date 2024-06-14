HT Auto
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street vs Okinawa Okhi90

In 2024 Bajaj Avenger 220 Street or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Price starts at Rs. 1.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger 220 Street engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS PS & 17.55 Nm. The Avenger 220 Street mileage is around 40 kmpl. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
Avenger 220 Street vs Okhi90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger 220 street Okhi90
BrandBajajOkinawa
Price₹ 1.43 Lakhs₹ 1.86 Lakhs
Range-160 km/charge
Mileage40 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity220 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Specification
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
220-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Length
2210 mm2220 mm
Ground Clearance
169 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1520 mm
Kerb Weight
163 kg-
Height
1321 mm1160 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm900 mm
Width
806 mm710 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,67,3701,92,599
Ex-Showroom Price
1,43,3731,86,006
RTO
12,0000
Insurance
11,9976,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5974,139

