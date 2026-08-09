In 2026 Bajaj Avenger 220 Street or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger 220 Street engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS PS & 17.55 Nm. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours. The Avenger 220 Street mileage is around 40 kmpl. Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge.
Avenger 220 Street vs Evoqis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger 220 street
|Evoqis
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|90-140 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hours