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Bajaj Avenger 220 Street vs Odysse Electric Evoqis

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger 220 Street or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger 220 Street engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS PS & 17.55 Nm. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours. The Avenger 220 Street mileage is around 40 kmpl. Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge.
Avenger 220 Street vs Evoqis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger 220 street Evoqis
BrandBajajOdysse Electric
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.18 Lakhs
Range-90-140 km/charge
Mileage40 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity220 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-6 Hours

Filters
Avenger 220 Street
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Evoqis
Odysse Electric Evoqis
Lite
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Visual Comparison

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Front View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Ground Clearance
169 mm-
Length
2210 mm-
Wheelbase
1490 mm-
Kerb Weight
160 kg-
Height
1070 mm-
Width
806 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm-
ABS
Single Channel-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Max Speed
120 kmph75 kmph
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
BS6.2-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorber-
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bush-
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah2.4 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,51,4641,30,803
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,1721,18,000
RTO
10,4139,440
Insurance
10,8793,363
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2552,811

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