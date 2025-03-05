In 2026 Bajaj Avenger 220 Street or KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenger 220 Street engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS PS & 17.55 Nm. On the other hand, RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. The Avenger 220 Street mileage is around 40 kmpl. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Avenger 220 Street vs RC 125 [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger 220 street
|Rc 125 [2021-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|41 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|19.03 PS PS
|14.5 PS PS