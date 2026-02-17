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Bajaj Avenger 220 Street vs Jawa Jawa

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger 220 Street or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenger 220 Street engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS PS & 17.55 Nm. On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Avenger 220 Street mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl.
Avenger 220 Street vs Jawa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger 220 street Jawa
BrandBajajJawa
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.76 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl30.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc293 cc
Power19.03 PS PS27.33 PS PS

Filters
Avenger 220 Street
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jawa
Jawa Jawa
Single Disc BS6
₹1.76 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
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Rear Right View
Rear View
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Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L14 L
Ground Clearance
169 mm-
Length
2210 mm-
Wheelbase
1490 mm1369 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg172 kg
Height
1070 mm-
Width
806 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm153 mm
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Max Speed
120 kmph
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm27.33 PS
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm27.02 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc293 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valveSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6.2bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorberGas Canister - Twin shock hydraulic
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushTelescopic Hydraulic Fork
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesAnalog
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,51,4642,01,410
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,1721,77,215
RTO
10,41314,177
Insurance
10,87910,018
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2554,329

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