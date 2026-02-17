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Bajaj Avenger 220 Street vs Jawa 42

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger 220 Street or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger 220 Street engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS PS & 17.55 Nm. On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm respectively. The Avenger 220 Street mileage is around 40 kmpl. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Avenger 220 Street vs 42 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger 220 street 42
BrandBajajJawa
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.59 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl35 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc294.72 cc
Power19.03 PS PS27.32 PS PS

Filters
Avenger 220 Street
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
42
Jawa 42
Vega White Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L13.2 L
Ground Clearance
169 mm-
Length
2210 mm-
Wheelbase
1490 mm1369 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg184 kg
Height
1070 mm-
Width
806 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm240 mm
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Max Speed
120 kmph-
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm27.32 PS
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm26.84 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc294.72 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valveSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6.2bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorberTwin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled with Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushTelescopic Forks, 35 mm
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,51,4641,83,556
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,1721,59,431
RTO
10,41312,754
Insurance
10,87911,371
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2553,945
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Extremely well styled and is an absolute head turnerBrings a brand of exclusivity to the garageEngine offers decent performance for the setup

Cons

Not the most practical motorcycle for daiy-to-day ridingStiff ride quality could be a deal breaker for someThe low ground clearance ends up scraping the belly too often

42 Comparison with other bikes

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Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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