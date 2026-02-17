In 2026 Bajaj Avenger 220 Street or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger 220 Street engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS PS & 17.55 Nm. On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm respectively. The Avenger 220 Street mileage is around 40 kmpl. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Avenger 220 Street vs 42 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger 220 street
|42
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Jawa
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.59 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|35 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|294.72 cc
|Power
|19.03 PS PS
|27.32 PS PS