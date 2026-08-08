In 2026 Bajaj Avenger 220 Street or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger 220 Street engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS PS & 17.55 Nm. On the other hand, Hness CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. The Avenger 220 Street mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl.
Avenger 220 Street vs Hness CB350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger 220 street
|Hness cb350
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|45.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|348 cc
|Power
|19.03 PS PS
|21.07 PS PS