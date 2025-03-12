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Bajaj Avenger 220 Street vs Honda CB350RS

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger 220 Street or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger 220 Street engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS PS & 17.55 Nm. On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The Avenger 220 Street mileage is around 40 kmpl. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Avenger 220 Street vs CB350RS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger 220 street Cb350rs
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.97 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl35 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc348.36 cc
Power19.03 PS PS21.07 PS PS

Filters
Avenger 220 Street
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L15 L
Ground Clearance
169 mm168 mm
Length
2210 mm2171 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1441 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg179 kg
Height
1070 mm1097 mm
Width
806 mm782 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm240 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Max Speed
120 kmph150 kmph
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc348.36 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6.2bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorberTwin-Hydraulic
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushTelescopic
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,51,4642,24,766
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,1721,97,003
RTO
10,41315,760
Insurance
10,87912,003
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2554,831

CB350RS Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350RS vs Hness CB350
Hindustan Times
Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Roninundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350RS vs Ronin

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