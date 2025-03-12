In 2026 Bajaj Avenger 220 Street or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger 220 Street engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS PS & 17.55 Nm. On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The Avenger 220 Street mileage is around 40 kmpl. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Avenger 220 Street vs CB350RS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger 220 street
|Cb350rs
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.97 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|35 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|348.36 cc
|Power
|19.03 PS PS
|21.07 PS PS