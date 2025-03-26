In 2026 Bajaj Avenger 220 Street or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger 220 Street engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS PS & 17.55 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm respectively. The Avenger 220 Street mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Avenger 220 Street vs Xtreme 160R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger 220 street
|Xtreme 160r
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|46 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|163.2 cc
|Power
|19.03 PS PS
|15 PS PS