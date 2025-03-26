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HomeCompare BikesAvenger 220 Street vs Xtreme 160R

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street vs Hero Xtreme 160R

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger 220 Street or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger 220 Street engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS PS & 17.55 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm respectively. The Avenger 220 Street mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Avenger 220 Street vs Xtreme 160R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger 220 street Xtreme 160r
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl46 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc163.2 cc
Power19.03 PS PS15 PS PS

Filters
Avenger 220 Street
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc 2024
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
Headlight View
Tank View
Taillight View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
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Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12 L
Ground Clearance
169 mm167 mm
Length
2210 mm2029 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1327 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg139.5 kg
Height
1070 mm1052 mm
Width
806 mm793 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm17 inch
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel ABS
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Max Speed
120 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm15 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm14 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
220 cc163.2 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve4 stroke, Air Cooled, 2 Valve
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
BS6.2-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorber7 step Rider-adjustable Monoshock
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushTelescopic (37 mm Dia) with anti friction bush
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,51,4641,24,844
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,1721,04,749
RTO
10,4138,680
Insurance
10,87911,415
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2552,683

Xtreme 160R Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 160R vs Apache RTR 160 4V

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