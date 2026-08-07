In 2026 Bajaj Avenger 220 Street or Earth Energy EV Evolve Z choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger 220 Street engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS PS & 17.55 Nm. On the other hand, Evolve Z engine makes power & torque 7.2 PS & 56 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour. The Avenger 220 Street mileage is around 40 kmpl. Evolve Z has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Avenger 220 Street vs Evolve Z Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger 220 street
|Evolve z
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Earth Energy EV
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|96 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|40 min