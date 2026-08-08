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HomeCompare BikesAvenger 220 Street vs Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street vs Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger 220 Street or Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenger 220 Street engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS PS & 17.55 Nm. On the other hand, Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] in 3 colours. The Avenger 220 Street mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] mileage is around 33.49 kmpl.
Avenger 220 Street vs Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger 220 street Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
BrandBajajBenelli
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.89 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl33.49 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc374 cc
Power19.03 PS PS 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS

Filters
Avenger 220 Street
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
Red
₹1.89 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12 L
Ground Clearance
169 mm165 mm
Length
2210 mm2170 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1440 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg205 kg
Height
1070 mm1120 mm
Width
806 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm240 mm
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Max Speed
120 kmph-
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm21 PS @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm29 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc374 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valveSingle-cylinder, Air-cooled, 4-valves/cylinder, SOHC
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6.2bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorberPre-load Adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bush41 mm Telescopic
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,51,4642,26,243
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,1721,93,976
RTO
10,41315,518
Insurance
10,87916,749
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2554,862

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