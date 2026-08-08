In 2026 Bajaj Avenger 220 Street or Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenger 220 Street engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS PS & 17.55 Nm. On the other hand, Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] in 3 colours. The Avenger 220 Street mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] mileage is around 33.49 kmpl.
Avenger 220 Street vs Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger 220 street
|Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Benelli
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.89 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|33.49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|374 cc
|Power
|19.03 PS PS
|20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS