In 2026 Avon E Star or Warivo Motors Enduro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Star Price starts at Rs. 60,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Enduro Price starts at Rs. 53,800 (last recorded price). The range of E Star up to 65 km/charge and the Enduro has a range of up to 65-75 km/charge.
E Star vs Enduro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E star
|Enduro
|Brand
|Avon
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 60,000
|₹ 53,800
|Range
|65 km/charge
|65-75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.