E Star vs Enduro Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E star Enduro Brand Avon Warivo Motors Price ₹ 60,000 ₹ 53,800 Range 65 km/charge 65-75 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time - 5-8 Hrs.

In 2026 Avon E Star or Warivo Motors Enduro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Star Price starts at Rs. 60,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Enduro Price starts at Rs. 53,800 (last recorded price). The range of E Star up to 65 km/charge and the Enduro has a range of up to 65-75 km/charge.