In 2026 Avon E Star or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avon E Star Price starts at Rs. 60,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. E Star has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
E Star vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E star
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Avon
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 60,000
|₹ 65,514
|Range
|65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|87.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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