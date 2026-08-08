E Star vs Lithino 2.0 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E star Lithino 2.0 Brand Avon Tunwal Price ₹ 60,000 ₹ 71,990 Range 65 km/charge 70-85 km/charge Battery Capacity - 1.56 kWh Charging Time - 4-7 Hrs.

In 2026 Avon E Star or Tunwal Lithino 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Star Price starts at Rs. 60,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Lithino 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 71,990 (last recorded price). The range of E Star up to 65 km/charge and the Lithino 2.0 has a range of up to 70-85 km/charge.