In 2026 Avon E Star or Trinity Motors Rafiki choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Star Price starts at Rs. 60,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (last recorded price). The range of E Star up to 65 km/charge and the Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
E Star vs Rafiki Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E star
|Rafiki
|Brand
|Avon
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 60,000
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|65 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.