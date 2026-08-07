E Star vs Mitra Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E star Mitra Brand Avon Trinity Motors Price ₹ 60,000 ₹ 73,999 Range 65 km/charge 75 km/charge Battery Capacity - 48 V Charging Time - 3-5 Hrs.

In 2026 Avon E Star or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Star Price starts at Rs. 60,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (last recorded price). The range of E Star up to 65 km/charge and the Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge.