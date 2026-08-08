E Star vs Amigo Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E star Amigo Brand Avon Trinity Motors Price ₹ 60,000 ₹ 74,999 Range 65 km/charge 75 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time - 3 Hrs.

In 2026 Avon E Star or Trinity Motors Amigo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Star Price starts at Rs. 60,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Amigo Price starts at Rs. 74,999 (last recorded price). The range of E Star up to 65 km/charge and the Amigo has a range of up to 75 km/charge.