In 2024 Avon E Star or PURE EV Epluto choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Star Price starts at 60,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto Price starts at 71,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of E Star up to 65 km/charge and the Epluto has a range of up to 80 km/charge. PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour.