In 2026 Avon E Star or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Star Price starts at Rs. 60,000 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of E Star up to 65 km/charge and the Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54-134 km/charge.
E Star vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E star
|Accelero x-pro
|Brand
|Avon
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 60,000
|₹ 58,100
|Range
|65 km/charge
|54-134 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours (100%)