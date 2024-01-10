Saved Articles

Avon E Star vs Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter

In 2024 Avon E Star or Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters

E Star
Avon E Star
STD
₹60,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter
Spock Electric Scooter STD
₹65,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
1000 W2000 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
65 km/charge50 - 130 km/charge
Max Speed
50 kmph45 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,00072,052
Ex-Showroom Price
60,00065,000
RTO
05,200
Insurance
01,852
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2891,548

