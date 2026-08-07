In 2026 Avon E Star or Kinetic Green Zing choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Star Price starts at Rs. 60,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zing Price starts at Rs. 67,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of E Star up to 65 km/charge and the Zing has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
E Star vs Zing Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E star
|Zing
|Brand
|Avon
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 60,000
|₹ 67,990
|Range
|65 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.4 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hrs.