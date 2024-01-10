In 2024 Avon E Star or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Avon E Star or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Star Price starts at 60,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus Price starts at 48,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of E Star up to 65 km/charge and the Kollegio Plus has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Plus in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less