In 2026 Avon E Star or Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Star Price starts at Rs. 60,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Price starts at Rs. 53,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of E Star up to 65 km/charge and the Gen Next Nanu has a range of up to 60-90 km/charge.
E Star vs Gen Next Nanu Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E star
|Gen next nanu
|Brand
|Avon
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 60,000
|₹ 53,999
|Range
|65 km/charge
|60-90 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours