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HomeCompare BikesE Star vs Gen Next Nanu

Avon E Star vs Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu

In 2026 Avon E Star or Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Star Price starts at Rs. 60,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Price starts at Rs. 53,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of E Star up to 65 km/charge and the Gen Next Nanu has a range of up to 60-90 km/charge.
E Star vs Gen Next Nanu Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E star Gen next nanu
BrandAvonJoy e-bike
Price₹ 60,000₹ 53,999
Range65 km/charge60-90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3 Hours

Filters
E Star
Avon E Star
STD
₹60,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Gen Next Nanu
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu
E-Scooter
₹53,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Load Capacity
120 kg-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubed
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
1000 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
65 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 33 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,00057,324
Ex-Showroom Price
60,00053,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,325
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2891,232

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