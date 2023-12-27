In 2023 Avon E Star or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Avon E Star or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avon E Star Price starts at 60,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at 78,803 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. E Star has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less