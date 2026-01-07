In 2026 Avon E Star or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avon E Star Price starts at Rs. 60,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. E Star has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
E Star vs Shine Comparison