Avon E Star vs Honda Grazia

In 2023 Avon E Star or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

E Star
Avon E Star
STD
₹60,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
1000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
65 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,00087,979
Ex-Showroom Price
60,00075,859
RTO
06,068
Insurance
06,052
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2891,891

