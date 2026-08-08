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HomeCompare BikesE Star vs CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]

Avon E Star vs Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]

In 2026 Avon E Star or Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avon E Star Price starts at Rs. 60,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price). On the other hand, CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. E Star has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
E Star vs CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E star Cd 110 dream [2023-2025]
BrandAvonHonda
Price₹ 60,000₹ 76,401
Range65 km/charge-
Mileage-65.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
E Star
Avon E Star
STD
₹60,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]
Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]
DLX New
₹76,401*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Avon E Star Visual Comparison

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Specification
Load Capacity
120 kg-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-80/100-18
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
1000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
65 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
No-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 33 Ah12V / 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,00087,988
Ex-Showroom Price
60,00074,401
RTO
07,452
Insurance
06,135
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2891,891

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