E Star vs F3i Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E star F3i Brand Avon Hero Lectro Price ₹ 60,000 ₹ 42,999 Range 65 km/charge 25 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time - 4 Hrs.

In 2026 Avon E Star or Hero Lectro F3i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Star Price starts at Rs. 60,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro F3i Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price). The range of E Star up to 65 km/charge and the F3i has a range of up to 25 km/charge.