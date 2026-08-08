In 2026 Avon E Star or Hero Lectro F3i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Star Price starts at Rs. 60,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro F3i Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price). The range of E Star up to 65 km/charge and the F3i has a range of up to 25 km/charge.
E Star vs F3i Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E star
|F3i
|Brand
|Avon
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 60,000
|₹ 42,999
|Range
|65 km/charge
|25 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hrs.