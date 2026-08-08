In 2026 Avon E Star or Hero Lectro C9 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Star Price starts at Rs. 60,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C9 Price starts at Rs. 43,999 (last recorded price). The range of E Star up to 65 km/charge and the C9 has a range of up to 25 km/charge.
E Star vs C9 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E star
|C9
|Brand
|Avon
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 60,000
|₹ 43,999
|Range
|65 km/charge
|25 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.