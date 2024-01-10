In 2024 Avon E Star or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Avon E Star or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Star Price starts at 60,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price). The range of E Star up to 65 km/charge and the Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less