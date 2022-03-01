E Star vs Eddy Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E star Eddy Brand Avon Hero Electric Price ₹ 60,000 ₹ 72,000 Range 65 km/charge 85 km/charge Battery Capacity - 1.54 Kwh Charging Time - 4-5 Hrs.

In 2026 Avon E Star or Hero Electric Eddy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Star Price starts at Rs. 60,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Eddy Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (last recorded price). The range of E Star up to 65 km/charge and the Eddy has a range of up to 85 km/charge.