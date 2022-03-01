In 2026 Avon E Star or Hero Electric Eddy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Star Price starts at Rs. 60,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Eddy Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (last recorded price). The range of E Star up to 65 km/charge and the Eddy has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
E Star vs Eddy Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E star
|Eddy
|Brand
|Avon
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 60,000
|₹ 72,000
|Range
|65 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.54 Kwh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.