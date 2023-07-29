In 2026 Avon E Star or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avon E Star Price starts at Rs. 60,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Passion Pro engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. E Star has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl.
E Star vs Passion Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E star
|Passion pro
|Brand
|Avon
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 60,000
|₹ 65,740
|Range
|65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|68.21 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|113.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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