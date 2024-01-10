In 2024 Avon E Star or Hero Passion Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Avon E Star or Hero Passion Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avon E Star Price starts at 60,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion Plus Price starts at 76,301 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Passion Plus engine makes power & torque 5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. E Star has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The Passion Plus mileage is around 75 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less